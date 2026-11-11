What did Kim Kardashian’s Skims put in a $148 Advent calendar?

Twelve days of hair ties?

The first door of Skims’ $148 Advent calendar held a teddy bear keychain. By day eight, shoppers had opened their second set of bobby pins. Other surprises included a squishy toy and two headbands resembling bra straps.

Skims billed it as an accessories calendar. The price drew complaints as shoppers shared their unboxing videos on TikTok. In an email to buyers, Skims offered a full refund for returns. Customers who kept the calendar could receive store credit.

The green dress leaves the library

Christie’s will auction Keira Knightley’s emerald silk gown from Atonement on December 9. The London auction house expects it could fetch up to £120,000.

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran had one unusual brief from director Joe Wright. The dress had to suggest the hottest day of the year.

Ronaldo hands back No. 7

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from Portugal’s national team on November 5. In an Instagram farewell, he said it was time to pass on the jersey he wore for 23 years.

Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026

Ronaldo leaves with 146 goals in 234 appearances, both men’s international records. He captained Portugal to its first European Championship title in 2016 and scored at six World Cups. At 41, he’ll keep playing for Saudi club Al Nassr.

A rosary for Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan wore a black hoodie to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace. The pope gave him a rosary. Dylan brought a copy of his memoir, Chronicles: Volume One.

The November 4 visit came a day before Dylan’s concert in Rome. He had played for a pope before. In 1997, John Paul II heard him perform before some 300,000 young people in Bologna.

The label behind Bella’s spray-on dress closes

Coperni founders Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant announced the label’s closure on November 4. The decision followed a dispute with its distributor.

In 2022, Bella Hadid walked onto Coperni’s Paris runway wearing only underwear. Technicians sprayed liquid fibers directly onto her body, forming a white dress before the audience. Two years later, Coperni unveiled its Air Swipe bag. Made from silica aerogel, the bag was 99% air and weighed 33 grams.

Better than AI

Prada hired animator John Pomeroy and his team to draw its holiday campaign by hand. Photographer Glen Luchford filmed actors including Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink. His lighting matched the illustrations, placing the actors among storybook animals and snowy landscapes.

Queen Wen brings her own crown

Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen carried a scepter onto W China’s Shanghai red carpet on November 9.

She wore a Chaumet tiara and a black-and-gold gown by Robert Wun. The dress closed his spring 2026 couture show. Zheng wore it to open the gala’s red carpet.

Qinwen Zheng stuns for the 2026 W China Annual Gala. Breathtaking. 👑🖤 https://t.co/atWEEoetbi — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 9, 2026

For the first time, W China held its annual fashion gala in two cities. The magazine chose “Golden Age” as this year’s theme. Macau hosted live music on November 1. Eight days later, actors, musicians and athletes gathered in Shanghai for couture and dinner.

Statham and Ritchie return to the scene

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are heading back to London’s criminal underworld for Dogfight. Ritchie wrote the Netflix revenge thriller and will direct it. Filming starts in the UK in early 2027.

London is where the pair first worked together on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998. Two years later, Ritchie cast Statham as a boxing promoter in Snatch.

Katy Perry’s ex-husband sentenced to 10,5 years

A London judge sentenced comedian and actor Russell Brand to 10,5 years in prison on November 9. A jury convicted him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The crimes took place between 2004 and 2009.

The court heard statements from all four women about the lasting effects of the assaults. Brand, 51, will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Remembering John Frieda, the name behind Frizz Ease

British hairstylist John Frieda died at 75, his salon announced on November 3.

His clients included Princess Diana, Madonna and Nicole Kidman. His Frizz Ease serum brought his name into homes far beyond his London salon.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.