What caused deaths of 72 tigers in Thailand

From February 8 to February 19, a total of 72 tigers died at the Mae Rim and Mae Taeng branches of Tiger Kingdom. In response, operations at the Mae Rim site were suspended for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Veterinary specialists from the provincial livestock services conducted on-site inspections, collected samples of animal feed and biological material from the deceased tigers, and forwarded them to Chiang Mai University for laboratory examination. The surviving animals were transferred to a dedicated care center in Mae Taeng, where they remain under quarantine and medical supervision.

Preliminary tests ruled out influenza A but detected canine distemper virus and Mycoplasma bacteria, both linked to severe respiratory disease in animals.

Veterinary experts believe that the combined impact of these infections may have resulted in acute pneumonia, significantly increasing mortality rates. Officials emphasized that canine distemper is not transmissible to humans and does not pose a public health risk.

The Department of Livestock Development ordered stricter biosecurity measures, including disinfection of enclosures, isolation of infected animals, and preparations to vaccinate the remaining tigers.

Investigators also noted that additional factors may have contributed to the outbreak, such as reduced genetic diversity in captive breeding environments, which can weaken immune defenses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a global rise in illegal tiger trafficking, with authorities seizing an average of nine tigers per month over the past five years.