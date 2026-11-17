The royal couple began their visit by taking part in a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, cricketer Punam Raut and young players. They also met women and girls involved in The Right Pitch, a nonprofit supported by the UK’s MCC Foundation that uses cricket to help children from under-resourced communities develop confidence, leadership skills and educational engagement.

Their visit coincides with the 2026 Earthshot Prize events in Mumbai. Founded by Prince William in 2020, the initiative aims to identify and support innovative solutions to the world’s environmental challenges.

The multi-day program brings together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists to advance solutions in areas including clean energy, technology and nature restoration. Mumbai joins previous Earthshot host cities Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Singapore, Boston and London.

The awards ceremony on November 17 will recognize five winners selected from 15 finalists, who were chosen from nearly 7,000 nominations across 169 countries. Each winner will receive £1 million to help expand the impact of their solution.

The Serum Institute of India is the principal sponsor of the 2026 summit. The awards ceremony will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video on November 30 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Britain’s Prince William had praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to restore its saiga antelope population, highlighting the role of government support in the species’ recovery during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.