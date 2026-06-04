What 14 million Reddit posts reveal about the evolution of mental health discussions

Researchers examined more than 14 million posts and comments published between 2015 and 2022 across 14 major Reddit communities focused on mental health conditions. The study tracked changes in community size, user overlap and discussion topics to understand how online conversations about mental health have evolved.

The findings show that depression and anxiety were among the most influential and widely discussed conditions on Reddit in 2015. Their communities were highly active and closely connected to other mental health forums.

By 2022, however, ADHD and autism had become the platform's most prominent mental health communities. Discussions related to these conditions expanded rapidly, attracting more users and becoming increasingly linked to other mental health groups.

Researchers found that communities focused on ADHD and autism also grew more similar over time, with increasing overlap among users and discussion themes. Conversations frequently centered on adult experiences, difficulties obtaining diagnostic assessments and challenges in personal relationships.

The study suggests that online discussions of mental health are increasingly focused on conditions often described as neurodivergent, including ADHD, autism, Tourette syndrome and dyslexia. This marks a notable shift from the previous dominance of mood and anxiety disorders.

Researchers say the trend could have both positive and negative consequences. Greater visibility of ADHD and autism may help people better understand their experiences and encourage those with previously unrecognized symptoms to seek support.

At the same time, the growing popularity of these conditions on social media may lead some people to misinterpret symptoms of anxiety, depression or other mental health issues as signs of ADHD or autism. Such misunderstandings could result in inappropriate self-diagnosis, delays in receiving suitable treatment and additional pressure on mental health services.

While the authors note that Reddit users are not representative of the general population, the study highlights how social media platforms can influence public understanding of mental health and reshape which conditions receive the most attention online.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on why ADHD diagnoses are growing worldwide.