Why ADHD diagnoses are growing worldwide?

Researchers say the expansion is not explained by a real jump in the underlying traits of hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention. Large global studies suggest that the actual prevalence is closer to five percent in children and around three percent in adults. Instead, specialists point to improved recognition, broader diagnostic criteria and wider social awareness, which are bringing many people into clinics who would have been overlooked in the past.

These shifts have been particularly significant for women and girls, whose symptoms often appear as quiet inattention rather than disruptive behavior, making them easy to miss.

Clinicians and researchers counter that the larger concern is the number of people who remain unidentified or unsupported, particularly in Brazil and other low and middle income countries where access to trained specialists is limited. Studies show that many parents seeking assessments for their children discover their own long-standing symptoms only when they enter the diagnostic process.

Digital platforms have added another layer to the surge. Videos on popular social networks have encouraged many viewers to seek professional help after recognizing their own difficulties in everyday tasks. Yet experts warn that a large share of this content is misleading, leaving people with an inaccurate picture of what the condition involves. That confusion is compounded by examples of short consultations or online services that offer quick diagnoses without the thorough evaluations recommended by clinical guidelines.

Shifts in society may also play a role in rising numbers. Education systems have become more complex and demanding, with some children, particularly those who prefer active or flexible environments, struggling to meet expectations.

Long-term research suggests that symptoms can fluctuate across a person’s life, intensifying during periods of fewer responsibilities and improving when routines and roles offer consistent structure.

Treatment and its side effects

The question of how best to support people remains central to the debate. Guidance in the United Kingdom calls for education and behavioral support before considering medication for young children, while many older children and adults respond well to stimulant medicines when other measures are not enough. A recent review of rigorous clinical trials confirmed that medication can reduce key symptoms within several weeks in adults, while behavioral approaches tend to help with broader aspects of daily functioning.

Researchers note that medicines can cause side effects, and long-term evidence is still developing. Even so, large population studies from Sweden show that people using these treatments have lower rates of injuries, substance misuse and other serious problems than comparable groups who do not take them. Specialists say the key is careful evaluation and ongoing monitoring to balance benefits and risks for each individual.

Despite decades of study, many aspects of the condition remain unclear. Scientists are searching for biological markers that could improve diagnosis and are testing digital tools that match treatments to symptom patterns. What is certain, they say, is that demand for support will continue to rise.

