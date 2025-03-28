EN
    Western Japan wildfires contained after 5 days

    16:45, 28 March 2025

    Wildfires in Okayama Prefecture in western Japan have been contained five days after their outbreak, with evacuation orders lifted, the local government said Friday, Kyodo reports. 

    Photo credit: Kyodo

    A fire in Ehime Prefecture, also in western Japan, meanwhile has likely weakened thanks to rainfall after burning over 440 hectares, engulfing a total of 21 buildings including houses and warehouses since it was confirmed Sunday.

    In Okayama, around 560 hectares have burned in the cities of Okayama and neighboring Tamano, damaging six structures.

    Imabari and Saijo in Ehime have issued evacuation orders to nearly 7,500 people across over 3,800 households, while similar orders had also been issued in Okayama.

    The latest blazes came after a massive wildfire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, burned around 3,000 hectares of the city over 12 days from late February before it was brought under control.

    As earlier reported, authorities in two western prefectures of Japan ordered thousands of people to evacuate as wildfires spread Monday despite firefighting efforts through the night.

