Wildfires spread in western Japan, SDF joins firefighting efforts

Ground Self-Defense Force helicopters joined efforts to control the blaze Monday morning at the request of the prefectural governments of Okayama and Ehime.

The fire that broke out Sunday in Okayama burned a total of 250 hectares of land in the cities of Okayama and Tamano, while the blaze in Ehime has engulfed 119 hectares in the city of Imabari by around 7 a.m. Monday.

While no injuries have been reported in either area, several houses have been burned down in Okayama, according to local authorities.

As earlier reported, at least four people were killed, six people were injured and some 1,500 people were evacuated as wildfires fueled by strong winds have scorched areas of South Korea's southeastern region.