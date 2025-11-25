West Kazakhstan to commission building materials and glass production facilities

According to him, the center is being designed to increase export potential and strengthen trade and economic cooperation with Russia’s border regions.

The West Kazakhstan regional akimat plans to implement 16 investment projects worth about 140 billion tenge in the Eurasia zone. Among the projects are production of building materials, furniture, and glass, equipment for the oil and gas sector and enterprises for recycling automobile tires, rubber, plastics, and catalysts.

Three projects are already being developed, namely, an asphalt-concrete plant with a capacity of 240 tons per hour, a plant for the production of aerated concrete and reinforced concrete products, and an enterprise for secondary processing of automobile tires. The total investment stands at 11.2 billion tenge.

Construction of engineering and communication infrastructure is underway.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan will launch a major industrial center in Central Asia in 2026.