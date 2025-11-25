Kazakhstan to launch Central Asia’s largest industrial center

Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev told the Government meeting that construction of the center is being implemented in two stages. Stage one includes zoning of a 100-hectare territory, construction of eight production buildings, external engineering networks, and access routes. All stage one works will be completed by the end of this year.

Seven investment projects identified, including production of PVC products, drip irrigation systems, processing of cotton, rice, grains, and oilseeds will be implemented within stage two.

Besides, an industrial park will be built in the territory of the center.

The Minister added 185.1 billion tenge will be invested in total, and 1,150 jobs will be created.

He said the project is expected to strengthen trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and increase mutual trade up to 10 billion USD dollars within the next five years.

