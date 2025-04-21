West Kazakhstan region to plant 228,000 seedlings under Taza Qazaqstan campaign

On the first day of the campaign, 55,000 trees have already been planted in the Square of the First President of Kazakhstan.

Governor of the region Nariman Turegaliyev, who also participated in the event, highlighted that Taza Qazaqstan is not just about greening and landscaping the territories, but also about the contribution to developing environmental responsibility.

The Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign was launched in 2023 on an initiative of the President of Kazakhstan and is aimed at restoration and increasing the country’s vegetation, improvement of the environmental situation, cleaning up waste and raising public responsibility for environment.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev planted a tree at Zhastar Park in Astana.