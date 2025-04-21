Kazakh President plants a tree at Zhastar Park in Astana
11:38, 21 April 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Zhastar Park in Astana along with environmental activists as part of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
For the past three days almost 4.5 million trees were planted countrywide under the Kazakhstan Tree Planting Day.
Recall that over 6mln people participated in Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign in 2024.