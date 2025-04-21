EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President plants a tree at Zhastar Park in Astana

    11:38, 21 April 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, planted a tree at the Zhastar Park in Astana along with environmental activists as part of the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President plants a tree at Zhastar Park in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President plants a tree at Zhastar Park in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    For the past three days almost 4.5 million trees were planted countrywide under the Kazakhstan Tree Planting Day.

    Kazakh President plants a tree at Zhastar Park in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Recall that over 6mln people participated in Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign in 2024.

    President of Kazakhstan Regions Taza Qazaqstan Environment Ecology
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All