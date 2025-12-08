West Kazakhstan region to launch 54 agricultural projects by 2027

The enterprises of the region received 51 billion tenge in state support since January 2025.

In the meantime, the region’s gross agricultural output increased by 6.4%, reaching 281 billion tenge.

According to Akim (Governor) of the region Nariman Turegaliyev, 870 new jobs will be created between 2025 and 2027 through 54 investment projects totaling 68 billion tenge. This year alone, work is underway on 18 projects worth 15.4 billion tenge. These include bringing 1,500 hectares of irrigated land into cultivation, building two dairy farms with an overall capacity of 4,800 tonnes, and constructing a feedlot for 3,000 cattle.

“Over the past three years, 21 billion tenge has been allocated from the national budget under a special program, financing 12 projects. These include the construction of five dairy farms, two vegetable storage facilities, two feedlots, and two milk processing plants,” Nariman Turegaliyev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

He noted that these projects will help increase the region’s self-sufficiency in milk and dairy products from 22.3% to 39%.

Qazinform previously reported that the West Kazakhstan region attracted over 560 billion tenge in investments.