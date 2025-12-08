W Kazakhstan region attracts over 560bn tenge in investments

According to him, 73 major investment projects worth 4.4 trillion tenge are set to be implemented over the next five years. These initiatives are expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs.

“The volume of the manufacturing sector increased by 17% during the reporting period, reaching 303 billion tenge,” he noted.

To attract foreign direct investment, negotiations were held with investors from the Czech Republic, Russia, Iran, China, and South Korea.

“Memorandums have been signed for projects in industry, construction, healthcare, energy, and agriculture, totaling 1 trillion tenge,” the akim added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that since the establishment of the Ulytau region, the agricultural sector has attracted 8.5 billion tenge in investments.