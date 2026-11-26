According to the results of the first nine months of this year, trade turnover between West Kazakhstan кegion and Azerbaijan reached 108.3 million US dollars. Exports accounted for 105.9 million US dollars, while imports totaled 2.4 million US dollars.

During the meeting, Turegaliyev noted that, thanks to the political commitment of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the strategic partnership between the two countries had reached a new level. He highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, mechanical engineering, construction, and the agro-industrial complex.

West Kazakhstan region has considerable transit potential due to its advantageous geographical location and well-developed transport infrastructure. We are interested in expanding bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan and implementing new joint investment projects, said Turegaliyev.

For his part, Consul General Ayhan Suleymanli stressed the importance of further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Over the past five years, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has increased fivefold. Our next goal is to raise this figure to 1 billion US dollars. The Consulate General is ready to actively support the development of interregional cooperation and strengthen the friendly ties between our peoples, stated Suleymanli.

The Consul General also highlighted the significance of the Kurmangazy Children's Creative Centre, which opened in 2024 in the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli during the state visit of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan. The center has become a symbol of brotherhood and unity between the two nations.

The meeting also addressed further development of the sister-city partnership between Oral and Mingachevir.

It is worth noting that 1,547 ethnic Azerbaijanis currently live in West Kazakhstan region. The Birlik Azerbaijani Ethnocultural Association contributes to strengthening social harmony, promoting national culture, and implementing charitable initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aimed to boost Middle Corridor capacity to 30 million tons by 2029.