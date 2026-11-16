Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aim to boost Middle Corridor capacity to 30M tons by 2029

In an interview with Imedi TV, Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, said the three countries had developed a joint regional action plan aimed at increasing cargo volumes and improving transport infrastructure along the corridor.

“We are constantly cooperating with our partners and have jointly planned regional measures to ensure that the Middle Corridor can handle around 30 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2029,” Kvrivishvili said.

She also announced that Georgia plans to allocate approximately $7 billion in public investment to the transport sector by 2029. The funding will be directed towards developing port, railway, road and aviation infrastructure.

According to the minister, these investments are expected to strengthen Georgia’s role in the Middle Corridor and support the implementation of joint regional development plans.

In October, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili discussed transport and transit cooperation, among other issues, during a meeting in Batumi.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and China plan a $200 million fund to bolster the Middle Corridor.