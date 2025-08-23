‘We’ll see’: Trump speaks of his next steps in pushing for peace in Ukraine

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump talked about his next steps in pushing for the Ukraine peace deal in a two-week period to come.

“We’ll see what happens. I think in two weeks, we’ll know which way I’m going, because I’m going to go on way or the other, and they’ll learn which way,” Trump said.

President Trump Makes an Announcement, Aug. 22, 2025 https://t.co/9UpU1AFa5y — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 22, 2025

“I’m going to make a decision as to what we do, and it’s going to be, it’s going to be a very important decision, and that’s whether or not it’s massive sanctions or massive tariffs, or both. Or do we do nothing and say, ‘It’s your fight,” said the U.S. President exactly one week after the meeting with Putin in Alaska.

Trump is unsure whether he will attend the potential meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

When asked whether he would participate in the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia - which he is trying to push for - the U.S. President replied, “We’ll see”. He also acknowledged that reaching the peace deal between Zelenskyy and Putin would be difficult.

Recall, that the Aug. 15 Alaska Summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Anchorage was followed by the sit-down meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky and the meeting with European leaders at the White House on August 19.