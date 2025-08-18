Trump, Zelenskyy meet at White House

Donald Trump personally welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, the sides are expected to discuss “details to end the conflict”.

A Ukrainian delegation accompanying Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived at the White House.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will also join a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A multilateral meeting with the participation of European leaders is scheduled for 12:00 a.m. Astana time on August 19.

