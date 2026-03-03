Apple unveils iPhone 17e and new iPad Air

At the center of the phone is the new A19 chip, built on advanced 3 nanometer technology. Apple says the processor provides a major boost in performance for everyday tasks, gaming and AI features. The phone also uses the new C1X cellular modem, designed by Apple and up to twice as fast as the modem used in the previous generation model.

The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology and a new Ceramic Shield 2 front cover that Apple says offers 3 times better scratch resistance than the previous generation while reducing glare. The phone has an aerospace grade aluminum body and carries an IP68 rating for resistance to water, dust and splashes.

The phone includes a 48-megapixel Fusion camera capable of capturing detailed images and recording 4K video in Dolby Vision at up to 60 frames per second. The camera also supports an optical quality 2x telephoto function and improved portrait processing that automatically recognizes people and pets, allowing users to adjust depth and focus after the photo is taken.

Apple said the device also supports MagSafe accessories and faster wireless charging up to 15W, alongside wired charging through USB-C that can reach 50% battery in about 30 minutes.

The phone will be available in black, white and soft pink with a matte finish. Pre-orders begin March 4 in more than 70 countries, with retail availability starting March 11. It will launch with 256GB and 512GB storage options, doubling the entry storage offered in the previous generation while keeping the same starting price.

Apple also introduced a new version of iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. The updated tablet offers faster performance, increased memory and improved connectivity while maintaining the same starting price.

The device is available in 11-inch and 13-inch models and supports accessories such as Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. Apple said the new chip makes the tablet up to 30% faster than the previous generation and up to 2.3 times faster than the model powered by M1.

Pre-orders for the new iPad Air also begin March 4, with sales starting March 11. Prices start at $599 for the 11-inch version and $799 for the 13 inch model.

