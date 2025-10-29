Weightlifter Nurzhan Zhumabay earns gold and silver in Manama

Zhumabay won the gold medal in the snatch discipline, setting new junior records for Asia. In his best attempt, Zhumabay lifted 146 kilograms. Adrian Granja (Bahrain) took silver with 142 kilograms, and Didarbek Jumabayev (Turkmenistan) claimed bronze with 138 kilograms.

Photo credit: NOC

The weightlifter also reached the second step of the podium, finishing second in the clean and jerk event. Nurzhan Zhumabay successfully lifted 176 kilograms in his best attempt.

Earlier, Kazakh judokas bagged three golds at the Asian Youth Games.