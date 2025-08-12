In this and every lives: Cristiano Ronaldo finally proposes to Georgina Rodriguez
11:04, 12 August 2025
One of the greatest goal scorers in world football, Cristiano Ronaldo, has proposed to his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. The model has accepted, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 31-year-old mother of Ronaldo’s children shared a photo of her hand with an eye-popping engagement ring on Instagram. She captioned it in Spanish: “Yes, I do. In this and every lives.”
The couple has been together since 2016. It was once believed that they met at a Gucci boutique where she worked as a sales assistant, but it was later revealed that their first meeting took place in a nightclub. Today, they are raising five children.
Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the Global Ambassador for Esports World Cup 2025.