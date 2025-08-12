In this and every lives: Cristiano Ronaldo finally proposes to Georgina Rodriguez

The 31-year-old mother of Ronaldo’s children shared a photo of her hand with an eye-popping engagement ring on Instagram. She captioned it in Spanish: “Yes, I do. In this and every lives.”

The couple has been together since 2016. It was once believed that they met at a Gucci boutique where she worked as a sales assistant, but it was later revealed that their first meeting took place in a nightclub. Today, they are raising five children.

Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the Global Ambassador for Esports World Cup 2025.