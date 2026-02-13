Weathering the storm: Kazakhstanis can get social aid via eGov Mobile

According to Kazakhstan's Electronic Government, social aid is provided to individuals who need additional support upon decisions of local maslikhats (representative authorities). This includes persons with socially sensitive diseases, elderly citizens unable to care for themselves, individuals without parental care, and low-income families.



After submitting the application via the mobile app, the request is reviewed by the authorized state body. The final decision is made with due consideration of family income levels and other established criteria.

The outcome of the service is a digital notification confirming the appointment of social aid or a reasoned refusal. The entire process is provided free of charge and takes up to 8 business days to complete.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan named a new labor and social protection minister.