Kazakhstan names new labor and social protection minister

Askarbek Yertayev was born in 1977 in Aktobe, where he graduated from the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, ‘NUR’ Aktobe Institute of Management, Business, and Law.

Yertayev embarked on his professional path in 1997 with a role as a specialist (Category 2) in industry, transport, communications, construction, and public utility sector in the Mugalzhar district administration in Akmola region.

He brings almost extensive experience in banking from different roles at Aktobe branches of Halyk Bank, Komirbank, Nauryz Bank, BankTuranAlem, BTA Bank, and Temirbank.

Beginning his journey as a chief expert in 2014 in the National Economy Ministry, later he rose to become the head of the strategic analysis and development department.

In 2021, Yertayev worked as the analytical sector head in Kazakhstan’s Security Council. The following year, he was appointed as the head of the economic department in the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

In 2023, he served as Chaiman of the Migration Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.

In 2024, Yertayev was named as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. Later, he became First Deputy Labor and Social Protection Minister.

Askarbek Yertayev will take up the position after Svetlana Zhakupova was removed from office following a presidential decree.