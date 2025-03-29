Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on March 29
08:33, 29 March 2025
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 29, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The vast anticyclone settled across Kazakhstan, bringing weather without precipitation to its greater part. The country’s south, southeast and west are expected to observe precipitation at night and rain during the day.
The east and southeast are forecast to brace for high winds and dust storms. Fog is expected in the central part of Kazakhstan.
