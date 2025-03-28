EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Most of Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitaion on Friday

    07:11, 28 March 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 28, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

    weather
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The vast anticyclone lingers for another day across the greater part of Kazakhstan, bringing weather without precipitation. 

    The country's east, southeast are predicted to brace for heavy snow and rain. High wind, dust storms and fog are expected throughout the country. 

    High wind up to 30 m/s and more is forecast for Zhetysu region. 

    As written before, heavy rain was set to batter the south of Kazakhstan on March 27. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions snow rains Fog Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All