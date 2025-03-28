Most of Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitaion on Friday
07:11, 28 March 2025
Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 28, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The vast anticyclone lingers for another day across the greater part of Kazakhstan, bringing weather without precipitation.
The country's east, southeast are predicted to brace for heavy snow and rain. High wind, dust storms and fog are expected throughout the country.
High wind up to 30 m/s and more is forecast for Zhetysu region.
As written before, heavy rain was set to batter the south of Kazakhstan on March 27.