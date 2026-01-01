Weather in Kazakhstan: January set to be warmer than usual

Monthly precipitation is expected to be near normal for most of Kazakhstan. However, above-normal levels are forecast for the Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, northern Kostanay, northeastern Akmola, Karaganda, southern Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, and southeastern Turkistan regions. Throughout the month, periods of snowfall with gusty winds, blizzards, fog, and icy road conditions will alternate with clear, frosty weather.

In the western part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet expects temperatures to drop during the early third of the month to between -10 and -18°C at night, followed by a rise to slightly above freezing. Across the north, northwest, and center of the country, night temperatures will fluctuate between -20°C and -3°C, with daytime highs reaching as high as +3°C. In the east, nights will range from -2 to -18°C, while the south and southeast will see nights between -12 and +5°C and daytime temperatures climbing as high as +15°C in the far south.

During the second and third ten-day periods of the month, the weather forecasters predict that cold air masses will bring significant drops in the north, northwest, east, and center, with night temperatures plunging to between -25 and -35°C and daytime temperatures dropping to -20°C. However, during the warmest days in these regions, temperatures could still rise to +3°C. In the west, cold snaps may bring night temperatures down to -27°C, though occasional thaws of up to +5°C are possible. The southern half of the country will experience sharp fluctuations, with temperatures potentially dropping to -30°C at night and -18°C during the day toward the end of the month.

