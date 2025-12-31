Kazakhstan braces for snowstorms and heavy precipitation on the 1st day of 2026
01:41, 1 January 2026
Snowfall and blizzards are set to continue across most regions of Kazakhstan on January 1, according to Kazhydromet, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Heavy snow is expected in the northwest, while southwestern, southern, and southeastern areas will see precipitation. The southeast is forecast to experience particularly heavy rain and snow.
Fog, icy roads, and strong winds are also predicted nationwide, prompting warnings for difficult travel conditions.