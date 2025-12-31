EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan braces for snowstorms and heavy precipitation on the 1st day of 2026

    01:41, 1 January 2026

    Snowfall and blizzards are set to continue across most regions of Kazakhstan on January 1, according to Kazhydromet, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan braces for snowstorms and heavy precipitation on the 1st day of 2026
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Heavy snow is expected in the northwest, while southwestern, southern, and southeastern areas will see precipitation. The southeast is forecast to experience particularly heavy rain and snow.

    Fog, icy roads, and strong winds are also predicted nationwide, prompting warnings for difficult travel conditions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All