Weather forecast: Unsettled conditions with heat and rain across Kazakhstan

Rains and thunderstorms are expected. The north of the country will see showers. In addition, hail is possible in the north and east.

Squalls may occur in the north, east, and south. Winds will strengthen in much of Kazakhstan, with dust storms in the south during the day.

Patchy fog is predicted in the west, northwest, and north in the morning.

Extreme heat is forecast in the Almaty and Zhetisu regions, with temperatures reaching +41+42°C.

Daytime temperatures will rise to +35+39°C in the East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Karaganda regions, +40°C in the Turkistan region, and +38+40°C in the Zhambyl region.

As reported earlier, rain and thunderstorms were predicted in most of Kazakhstan.