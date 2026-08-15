Kazakhstan to see rain, hail, and heat up to +41°C on Saturday

Hail is possible in the northwest, north, and east of the country, while squalls may occur in the northwest, north, east, and south.

Winds will strengthen across Kazakhstan, with dust storms forecast in the west and south.

Scorching heat will persist in the Abai, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhetisu regions, with temperatures up to +41°C.

Daytime temperatures will reach +35°C in the Akmola region, +35+39°C in the Karaganda region, +38+40°C in the Zhambyl region, and +40+43°C in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

As Qazinform reported earlier, weather conditions were expected to shift across the country on August 13-15.