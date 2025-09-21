Weather delays harvest in Pavlodar region

The Agriculture Department of Pavlodar region reported that so far, 50% of potatoes, 57% of vegetables, 100% of melons, 53% of grains, and 3% of oilseeds have been harvested. However, much work remains to be done. The pace is slower than desired, due to external factors.

''This year, rainfall has left the soil wet. At present, we are harvesting around 25–27 thousand ha/day. If conditions remain favorable, we expect to finish by October 5, as the weather has caused delays. There’s nothing we can do about it,’ said Tolegen Kosherbayev, deputy head of the Agriculture Department of Pavlodar region.

The harvest was originally planned to be completed by September 25, but the main focus now is finishing the grain crops. This year, crops were sown across 1 million 445 thousand ha—78 thousand ha more than last year. Currently, nearly 2,300 tractors and over 2,300 combines are participating in the harvesting campaign.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani agrarians harvested 12.7 million tons of grain.