12.7 mln tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan

The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million ha.

In addition to grains, agrarians have gathered 435,000 tons of oilseeds, 1.5 million tons of potatoes at an average yield of 22.43 tons per ha, and almost 2.5 million tons of vegetables at 28.45 tons per ha.

The harvest also includes more than 396,000 tons of cabbage with a yield of 33.01 tons per ha, 676,700 tons of onions with a yield of 42.33 tons per ha, and 241,200 tons of carrots with a yield of 29.66 tons per ha.

The harvesting campaign is being conducted within the timeframe set.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani agrarians harvested 5.9 million tons of grain.