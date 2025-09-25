Weather alert issued for 15 regions in Kazakhstan

During the day, a northeasterly wind is expected in the east and north of the Zhetysu region, with gusts of 15-20 m/s, and at times reaching 23-28 m/s.

At night and in the morning, fog is forecast in the south and mountainous areas of the Almaty region. The wind will be easterly to northeasterly, with gusts of 18-23 m/s in the south and mountainous areas. The threat of extreme fire danger persists in the north of the region.

During the day, a thunderstorm is predicted in the west and north of the West Kazakhstan region. The wind will be southwesterly, shifting to northwesterly, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the west and north during the day. An extreme fire danger remains in the west, south, and east of the region, and a high fire danger is still in the north.

At night and in the morning, fog is expected in the west of the Atyrau region. An extreme fire danger remains in the north, south, and east of the region, and high fire danger conditions are still in place in the northeast.

A high fire danger also remains in the southeast of the Mangistau region.

At night, fog is forecast in the mountainous areas of the Zhambyl region. A northeasterly wind with speeds of 15-20 m/s and gusts up to 23-28 m/s is expected in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas. Extreme fire conditions are still in place in the west, north, and center of the region.

A thunderstorm is expected in the north of the Kostanay region in the morning and afternoon. The wind will be southwesterly, shifting to northwesterly, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the morning and afternoon. An extreme fire danger is expected in the south of the region.

At night and in the morning, it will be foggy in the north of the East Kazakhstan region. Frosts of -1 degree Celsius are also expected at night in the north and east of the region.

During the night and morning hours, fog is expected in the west and north of the Pavlodar region. The wind will be southwesterly, with daytime gusts of 15-20 m/s in the west and south. A high fire danger is predicted in the east of the region.

A high fire danger is predicted in the south of the Aktobe region, while an extreme fire danger will remain in the west, north, northeast, and center of the region.

An extreme fire danger continues in the south of the Ulytau region.

A southwesterly wind, shifting to southeasterly, with daytime gusts of 15-18 m/s is expected in the Karaganda region. An extreme risk of fire remains in the south of the region.

A dust storm is expected in the south and center of the Kyzylorda region. The wind will be easterly to northeasterly, with speeds of 15-20 m/s in the south and center. The threat of extreme fire danger persists.

There will be a southwesterly wind in the North Kazakhstan region, with nighttime gusts of 15-20 m/s in the south. During the day, the wind will be 15-20 m/s, with gusts of 25 m/s in the west and south of the region.

During the day, a southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 m/s is expected in the west, north, and east of the Akmola region.

As earlier reported, unsteady weather sets the tone, bringing thundershowers to the greater part of Kazakhstan.