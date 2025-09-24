Heatwave and ground frosts to batter Kazakhstan

Heavy rains, squalls and hail are expected on September 26 in the west, northwest, and on September 27 in the north, northwest of Kazakhstan.

High wind and fog are forecast locally.

Nighttime air temperature is reported to drop from 12–17 degrees Celsius to 2-7 degrees Celsius in the west. Frosts are expected to form on the ground in the western and northern parts of the region.

In the east, nighttime temperatures will rise from 0–8 degrees Celsius. In the northern and eastern parts of the region, frosts of up to –2 degrees Celsius are expected. Daytime temperatures will range from 15–25 degrees Celsius to 20–28 degrees Celsius.

In the southern part of the country, nighttime temperatures will be between 5–15 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures reaching 25–30 degrees Celsius.

In the southeast, nighttime temperatures will increase from 5–13 degrees Celsius to 7–15 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will range from 15–27 degrees Celsius to 22–30 degrees Celsius.