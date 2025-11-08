Weather alert issued across Kazakhstan

According to the forecast, icy conditions, snowfall, ground blizzards, and fog are predicted across much of the country.

In Astana, icy roads and southwesterly winds of 15-20 m/s are expected.

In the Akmola region, rain, snow, ground blizzards, and black ice are forecast, with wind gusts reaching up to 23 m/s in some areas.

The Abai and East Kazakhstan regions will see rain, snow, black ice, and low-drifting snow, with wind speeds reaching 28 m/s in places.

In the Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Zhambyl regions, fog is expected, particularly in the morning.

The Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions will be affected by mixed precipitation, icy conditions, and ground blizzards, accompanied by gusty winds up to 25 m/s.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Earlier, Kazhydromet issued a black ice warning amid severe weather forecasts across Kazakhstan.