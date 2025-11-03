Drivers warned of black ice amid severe weather forecasts across Kazakhstan

In Astana, snowfall, low-drifting snow, and icy conditions are forecast on November 3-4. Overnight on November 4, temperatures are expected to drop to between -8 °C and -10 °C. Winds will shift from southeast to north, with gusts reaching up to 20 meters per second. The city’s Emergency Department has warned residents and advised drivers to be mindful of worsening road conditions.

In Almaty, municipal services have intensified their working mode as the city braces for precipitation and possible icy conditions. Between 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on November 4, rain of up to 6 millimeters is expected, which may turn into ice as temperatures drop. City authorities are urging drivers to change tires, reduce speed, and avoid sudden maneuvers. Pedestrians are also advised to exercise caution on sidewalks and stairways.

The Akmola region is expected to experience wet snow, ice, and frequent temperature fluctuations. As temperatures drop below zero, drivers may face black ice. In this regard, emergency services are advising drivers to plan their trips and, if possible, avoid long-distance travel. Traffic restrictions may be introduced if conditions worsen.

In the Pavlodar region, forecasters predict icy roads, wet snow, snowstorms, and strong winds. According to Kazhydromet National Weather Agency, scattered heavy snowfalls are also possible. Temperatures are forecast to fall between -8 °C and -13 °C at night, with daytime levels around 0 °C, later declining to -5 °C.

As reported earlier, high winds, fog, and ice-slicks are predicted countrywide.