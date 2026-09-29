Wealthiest Belgian households now control over half of nation’s wealth

Wealth remains unequally distributed in Belgium, the NBB states based on the figures. A household belongs to the wealthiest 10 per cent if it has a net wealth of at least 1.16 million euros. The average net wealth in Belgium was 610,000 euros.

The Gini coefficient, a measure of inequality in wealth distribution, increased to 68.8 per cent, compared to 68.5 per cent in the previous measurement. A higher coefficient indicates a more unequal distribution of wealth. The central bank emphasises that the coefficient in Belgium is lower than in the eurozone as a whole, where it stands at 73.1 per cent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the number of US dollar billionaires had risen to 4,020 in 2026, marking a record increase driven largely by AI.