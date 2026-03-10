Global billionaire club surpasses 4,000 as AI fuels record wealth boom

The number of billionaires worldwide reached a record 4,020 in 2026, up 17% from the previous year, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List.

The ranking, which reflects wealth estimates as of Jan. 15, 2026, recorded 578 more billionaires than a year earlier and 726 new entrants to the list. This means roughly two new billionaires were created every day over the past year.

China ranked first in the number of billionaires with 1,110 individuals, followed by the United States with 1,000 and India with 308. Germany and the United Kingdom completed the top five countries.

The report highlighted technology and artificial intelligence as major drivers of wealth creation. A total of 114 billionaires are now linked to AI-related companies, with 46 joining the list for the first time.

Elon Musk retained the position of the world’s richest person, with an estimated fortune of US$792 billion, supported by rising valuations of SpaceX and Tesla. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked second with US$300 billion, while Alphabet co-founder Larry Page entered the top three with US$271 billion.

Source: Hurun Global Rich List 2026

New York remained the city with the largest number of billionaires, hosting 146, followed by Shenzhen and Beijing.

Source: Hurun Global Rich List 2026

Source: Hurun Global Rich List 2026

According to the report, financial services remain the most common source of billionaire wealth, accounting for about 11% of fortunes, followed by media and entertainment, retail, and consumer goods.

Overall, 3,201 individuals on the list increased their wealth during the year, while 809 saw declines and 96 dropped off the list entirely. About 69% of billionaires are considered self-made, while 31% inherited their wealth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk set a new milestone after his rocket company SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence firm xAI, creating a combined business valued at about $1.25 trillion.