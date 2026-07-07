'We will show news created in Brussels in Kazakh' — Euronews Astana chief

"Euronews is one of the world's leading news channels. Therefore, the launch of Kazakh-language broadcasting is a great honor for us. Until now, Euronews has delivered information in Kazakhstan in Russian. Now the channel will publish news bulletins in Kazakh on its online platforms," Iskakov said.

The Vice Minister recalled that the President has set the objective of creating modern, high-quality, and competitive content in the Kazakh language.

"Thus, we must produce media content that is in demand and meets modern standards. In this sense, the launch of Euronews content in Kazakh is a necessity of the times. It will become a crucial driver for the development of the state language and contribute to strengthening information security," he said.

In turn, Euronews Astana Bureau Chief Bojan Brkic spoke about the channel's programs and projects.

"Euronews has been working in Kazakhstan for almost two years. Our bureau has been operating here for a year and a half, and today it employs 12 professionals. They are the ones who create programs dedicated to Kazakhstan. Until now, our main mission has been to promote Kazakhstan abroad, introducing viewers in the 140 countries where Euronews broadcasts to the beauty, culture, and opportunities of your country. Since August 2025, we have produced 43 episodes of the documentary series 'Modern Nomads.' In these programs, we show the unique corners of Kazakhstan, the richness of its culture and traditions. But we go beyond the past. For us, it is important to show modern Kazakhstan — the new things that have grown from these traditions, and how people live and what they do today," Brkic said.

Now, according to him, a new stage of the channel's work begins.

"If earlier our main goal was to tell the world, and primarily Europe, about Kazakhstan, with the launch of the channel in the Kazakh language, we want to do the opposite — to introduce the Kazakh audience to the international agenda. We will show news created in Brussels in the Kazakh language," the speaker added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of Euronews Pedro Vargas David.