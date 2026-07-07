Euronews launching Kazakh-language broadcast — Tokayev meets channel chief

The talks focused on prospects for expanding cooperation with one of the world's leading TV channels.

The Head of State highlighted that Euronews occupies a unique place among global media corporations due to its reputation for impartial news coverage and providing a wide audience with reliable information.

The President emphasized that since the opening of a regional office in Astana in 2024, Euronews has been covering the political, economic, and cultural life of Kazakhstan and Central Asia more actively.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the launch of Euronews broadcasting in the Kazakh language, calling it a clear sign of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Pedro Vargas David stated that Kazakh will become the first Central Asian language in the media network's lineup.

The Euronews chief congratulated Kazakhstanis on the adoption of the new Constitution, noting that the principles and values enshrined in the fundamental law demonstrate the commitment of the country's leadership to building a stronger and more progressive state.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the results of the Kazakh President's recent official visit to Brussels.

Pedro Vargas David pointed out that the European audience welcomed the arguments in Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's article on the prospects for an expanded strategic partnership between Astana and the European Union, published on Euronews ahead of the visit.

As was noted, in the view of European experts, relations between the EU and Kazakhstan are developing on an upward trajectory, evolving into unprecedented long-term and fruitful cooperation.

The talks also covered the implementation of joint initiatives that will integrate the region into the global media landscape and showcase Kazakhstan's achievements to the world more broadly.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov.