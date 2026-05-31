We pay tribute to the victims of political repressions, President Tokayev

The Head of State said every year on May 31, Kazakhstan honors the memory of all those who became victims of political repressions in the first half of the last century.

He emphasized that it is Kazakhstan’s moral duty to remember them and remain faithful to the principles of legality and justice.

The President highlighted that Kazakhstan is consistently working to protect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

This responsibility was formally enshrined in the new Constitution adopted via national referendum on March 15, 2026.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan embarked on a path of building a progressive state, guided by values of Justice, Legality, Patriotism, Diligence, Environmental Stewardship, while prioritizing science, technology, and culture.

He noted that Kazakhstan is recognized globally as a country striving for progress in all spheres of public life.

The Head of State stressed Kazakhstan must strengthen unity and stability to achieve greater results, expressing confidence that Kazakhstan has a bright future ahead.

On May 31, Kazakhstan annually observes the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions. It has been marked since 1997. According to the official statistics, over 100,000 people in Kazakhstan were convicted between 1921 and 1954. Over 20,000 were sentenced to death.