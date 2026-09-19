We must work for improving our citizens' social well-being, not image — Tokayev

"A caring attitude toward nature, the principles of mutual respect, and compliance with all prescribed norms and rules must become an integral part of our compatriots' behavior and even their mentality. Moreover, this is now a constitutional duty. Cleanliness, order, and comfort are viewed worldwide as indicators of a nation's standards of everyday behavior and civility, and its moral well-being. That is a self-evident truth," the President said.

He also noted that a group of influential U.S. congressmen has recently visited Astana and Almaty.

"They spoke with admiration about the cleanliness and neatness of our major cities' streets and praised the level and quality of municipal governance. Social media has seen a growing number of videos from foreign guests and tourists admiring the tidiness of our large cities. Well-maintained public spaces, safety, and comfort create an attractive image of Kazakhstan abroad. That is, of course, a good thing. Nevertheless, we must work to improve the social well-being of our citizens, not for image. That is the main goal. As achievements grow within Kazakhstan, so does genuine patriotism, pride in one's country, and the desire to do something useful to strengthen our nation's power," the Head of State emphasized.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed participants of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign.