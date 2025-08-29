We must go down in history as a generation of Renaissance of Kazakh people – President

“We must go down in history as a generation of the Renaissance of the Kazakh people. We have been imposed responsibility to live in this time and shape the future of the country together.

Our generation will not only witness changes, but also create great achievements ourselves. We must leave our descendants a developed, civilized and law-governed state. This is our historical duty. To achieve this goal, we build a Just, Clean, Safe and Strong Kazakhstan. Ultimately, this is what national ideology is about.

Our major objective is to become a leading and competitive nation, to improve wellbeing of the nation, to preserve stability in the country and to ensure public order.

Constitution is a sacred domain of the Kazakh people, and each of its articles must be strictly observed,” the Head of State said.