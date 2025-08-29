Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President

He said today Kazakhstan is celebrating a milestone date. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 30 years ago at the nationwide referendum. He stressed that it became a historical moment for Kazakhstan.

The Head of State said the Constitution is the unshakable foundation of our Independence and a trustworthy guide for strengthening the country’s statehood.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan implemented several packages of political reforms, consistently updated the country’s political system.

"Today, we see the appropriateness of the country’s strategic choice towards the path of progress to a civilized society. The 2022 referendum recorded an unprecedented level of consolidation of the nation around the strategic tasks set before our state," the President stated.

He emphasized during the historically short period, the society passed through fundamental evolution towards political maturity and civic responsibility.

Earlier, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8.