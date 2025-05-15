We must ensure self-sufficiency in food staples - PM Bektenov

At the agricultural enterprise LLP Selo Vostochnoe, the Prime Minister was briefed on the effectiveness of state support measures for the sector. The farmers have been fully supplied with seeds, diesel fuel, and mineral fertilizers for the current sowing campaign. Ivan Popovich, Director of Selo Vostochnoe, reported that this year’s total spring sowing area covers 54,000 hectares, including 47,000 hectares for wheat and 5,300 hectares for barley. The farm sells its grain to cover domestic market demand.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Deputy Governor of Kostanay Region Arman Abenov reported on the paces of the sowing season. Being Kazakhstan’s largest grain-producing region, Kostanay is expected to harvest crops from 5.1 million hectares this year, including 4.2 million hectares of grain and legumes. As part of diversification efforts, the share of oilseeds, socially important, and fodder crops is increasing. Farmers also plan to boost the use of mineral fertilizers by 1.3 times—to 337,600 tons. Through preferential lending programs, via financial institutions, agricultural enterprises have received 91.5 billion tenge of financial support, which is 1.2 times more than in 2024.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

In 2025, the region plans to launch 36 investment projects in agro-industrial sector worth 52.5 billion tenge, and generating over 600 new jobs. By 2027, a total of 93 projects are planned to be implemented, creating 4,400 jobs.

The Prime Minister also met the region’s major agricultural producers to discuss the topical issues in agriculture, including the objectives set by the President at the IV National Kurultai, namely, increasing gross output, improving labor productivity, and expanding deep grain processing. The discussion also emphasized the development of livestock farming as a key to providing year-round employment in rural areas.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

In his discussion with the farmers, Prime Minister Bektenov stressed the government’s consistent support provided to the agro-industrial complex.

“As you know, in line with the President’s instructions, agricultural sector has been in our spotlight in recent years. Since 2024, we’ve been investing substantial funds in the sector. Prior to 2022, agricultural financing didn’t exceed 70 billion tenge. This year, this amount reached 700 billion tenge. While agriculture comprises about 4% of GDP, it is a matter of national security. We must ensure self-sufficiency in food staples. Next year, we will further increase support,” Bektenov said.

As its was reported, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Kostanay region for a working visit to check the implementation of the President’s instructions announced at the 4th session of the National Kurultai and the Security Council.