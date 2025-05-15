Roads construction, airport development and RES: PM Bektenov checks key projects in Kostanay region

In Arkalyk, the Prime Minister reviewed the implementation of the Center–West highway construction project, aimed at improving interregional transport connectivity. The new highway will link Astana with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route via Arkalyk, Turgay, and Yrgyz. The project envisions the construction of a modern road that meets international standards. Deputy Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev reported that the project includes three interchanges, 20 bridges, one overpass across the railway, and access roads to local settlements. The route from Astana to the western regions will be shortened by 560 km, reducing travel time by five hours.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the road’s technical classification will be upgraded from category III to category II. The new route will serve 13 settlements with a combined population of 70,000. It will accommodate up to 3,000 vehicles per day. Overall, the project will transform Arkalyk into a key logistics hub connecting the north and south of the country, as well as Central Asia and Russia. This will ensure reliable transport connectivity and stimulate business and economic development in the region.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

“This is a project initiated by the President. It is a vital route for the entire country and the Turgay region, so it must be implemented with the utmost responsibility. Construction must begin within a month and be completed swiftly and with high quality. The new road will create business opportunities along its route. It will give the region a significant development boost. The relevant work must be carried out in coordination with the Ministry,” Bektenov emphasized.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the renovation of the Zhezkazgan–Petropavlovsk republican road. The project provides for resurfacing 71 km of road and laying 54 culverts. The construction covers an 87 km section from the border of Ulytau region to Arkalyk. The project will reduce the distance between southern regions and the capital by 600 km, and by 450 km to Kostanay and Petropavlovsk. The road’s capacity is expected to reach 2,500 vehicles per day.

Additionally, Bektenov inspected the restoration of Arkalyk Airport. Deputy Akim of Kostanay Region, Berik Tanjarykov, reported that the airport has a runway 2,500 meters long and 50 meters wide, as well as an apron measuring 200x300 meters, enabling it to receive aircraft such as the AN-24, Q400, and CRJ 200. The project includes the construction of a new terminal and the reconstruction of the runway, taxiway, and apron. Once completed, the airport will have a capacity of 70 passengers per hour.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister ordered that restoration work on the airport begins this year. He stressed the strategic importance of these projects and the need to develop transport infrastructure to enhance population mobility.

In Kostanay region, the Prime Minister also monitored the implementation of measures to ensure uninterrupted heat supply and the region’s preparedness for the next heating season. He visited the Arkalyk Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP) and reviewed plans to modernize the heating networks. The CHPP serves 375 buildings and is listed among high-risk heat sources due to the aging infrastructure. According to the regional akimat, more than 17 km of heating pipelines were replaced over the past two years, allowing the 2024–2025 heating season to pass without emergency shutdowns. This year, an additional 9.9 km of heating networks will be repaired. The modernization project is expected to reduce infrastructure wear by 12%. Director of the Arkalyk Heat and Power Company, Zhasulan Abdrakhmanov, reported that switching from fuel oil to coal saved the enterprise 2.2 billion tenge in costs.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister was also presented with regional plans for the development of green energy. Special attention was given to a 1 GW wind power plant with an integrated energy storage system, planned for 2025–2028. The project includes the installation of 165 wind turbines and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 3.3 million tons annually.

In addition, three wind farms with a combined capacity of 150 MW are planned for Arkalyk and the Kostanay district. In total, six new renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW will be implemented in the next two years. Upon completion, electricity generation in the region is expected to increase tenfold. The additional energy supply will meet the region’s growing demand, especially given the plans for industrial development. By 2028, the total capacity of renewable energy sources in the Kostanay region is expected to reach 1.3 GW.

Earlier, at the Cabinet's weekly sitting, Olzhas Bektenov set a task to the Agriculture Ministry to enhance locust control measures.