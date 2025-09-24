We must begin the hard work of getting rid of the militant mindset — Tokayev at UNGA

Without such action, he warned, the UN risks being reduced to merely addressing crises instead of preventing them.

He underscored that the foundation of this effort must be a renewed commitment to the UN Charter, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful dispute resolution.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev cautioned against double standards, pointing out that selective application weakens the Charter’s legitimacy.

“The world needs a new consensus based on trust, inclusiveness, and shared responsibility,” he declared, adding that outdated provisions such as the “enemy state” clauses of the Charter must finally be reviewed.

Turning to the growing threats to global stability, Tokayev highlighted the collapse of arms control treaties and soaring military expenditures.

“Therefore, rebuilding a robust global security architecture should remain a top priority for the international community. We advocate relaunching high-level dialogue among nuclear powers and stronger multilateral action to drastically reduce the looming threat of nuclear weapons,” he urged.

He noted that in 2024 global military spending reached $2.7 trillion, while the economic cost of violence approached $20 trillion. Tokayev also called for a broader shift.

“More widely, we must begin the hard work of getting rid of the militant mindset,” he concluded.

