President calls for stronger role for Middle Powers

"Major powers of Asia, Africa, and Latin America should be represented in the Security Council on a rotational basis,” he proposed.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

He also underlined the importance of empowering so-called “middle powers,” which, in his view, have already proven themselves as constructive actors in international diplomacy.

“They have already started to play a larger, positive role in international relations, bringing balance and building trust,” the President explained.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

He described these middle powers as crucial intermediaries capable of bridging divides when global tensions rise.

“They can act as bridges within the United Nations when major powers are divided or failing to resolve pressing issues of common concern,” Tokayev noted.

