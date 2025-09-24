EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President calls for stronger role for Middle Powers

    00:26, 24 September 2025

    In his address, President Tokayev argued that a truly renewed United Nations must ensure fairer representation of different regions of the world, particularly those underrepresented in current structures, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    P
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "Major powers of Asia, Africa, and Latin America should be represented in the Security Council on a rotational basis,” he proposed.

    UNGA
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

    He also underlined the importance of empowering so-called “middle powers,” which, in his view, have already proven themselves as constructive actors in international diplomacy.

    “They have already started to play a larger, positive role in international relations, bringing balance and building trust,” the President explained.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

    He described these middle powers as crucial intermediaries capable of bridging divides when global tensions rise.

    “They can act as bridges within the United Nations when major powers are divided or failing to resolve pressing issues of common concern,” Tokayev noted.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev called for UN reform amid global instability.

    President of Kazakhstan UN Foreign policy
    Aisultan
    Arman Aisultan
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All