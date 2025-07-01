S. Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Ministry says over 190,000 Umrah visas issued since start of season

The ministry previously declared the official start of the Umrah season on Tuesday, 14 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1446 AH, with visa applications made available through the "Nusuk" platform. This marks a new phase in facilitating pilgrimage services, in line with the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance the pilgrim experience under Saudi Vision 2030.

According to the ministry, the issuance of Umrah permits began on Wednesday, 15 Dhu Al-Hijjah, via the “Nusuk” app, the unified digital platform providing government services to pilgrims and visitors. The platform enables users to book and issue permits easily, in addition to offering a wide range of digital services to support and enhance the Umrah experience.

The early surge in Umrah visa applications follows a highly successful Hajj season, characterized by streamlined procedures, improved performance, and upgraded technical infrastructure, all contributing to greater efficiency in services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers.

Recall that Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics announced that the total number of Hajj pilgrims for the year 1446 AH reached 1,673,230.