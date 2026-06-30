We are opening a new chapter in the chronicle of national statehood – President Tokayev

“Our meeting today can, without exaggeration, be called an event of historic scale. We are not simply concluding another parliamentary session – we are drawing a line under an entire era in the development of Independent Kazakhstan and opening a fundamentally new chapter in the chronicle of our statehood,” the Head of State said, reminding that the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan will come into force tomorrow. “Alongside the Basic Law, the system of state power will be fundamentally renewed. The bicameral Parliament will be replaced by a unicameral Qurultai. Overall, these changes clearly reflect continuity in the historical development of Kazakhstan,” the President noted.

Tokayev emphasized that thirty years ago the first professional Parliament in the country’s history was formed. In his words, the legislative body played an important role for more than a quarter of a century in strengthening statehood, building the national legal framework, and establishing a market economy.

“The scale of the work accomplished is impressive: over three decades, about three and a half thousand laws were adopted, with every tenth initiated by the deputies themselves. At the origins of our legislative system stood many outstanding statesmen and public figures, whose contributions were recognized both by our people and the international community,” he said.

President Tokayev commended their fruitful work and selfless service to the country that left a vivid mark in the chronicle of Kazakhstan’s parliamentarism and in the memory of compatriots.

“Parliament has always been a constructive institution – it responded sensitively to the demands of the time and the needs of society. The supreme legislative body of our state united professionals from various spheres of society in pursuit of common goals. Thanks to this synergy, a high parliamentary culture was formed, both politically and legislatively. This is one of the most important indicators confirming Kazakhstan’s maturity as a developed country. Each new parliamentary convocation became another confident step forward, clearly reflecting the evolutionary progress of our nation as a whole,” the Head of State stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the final joint session of the Kazakh Parliament had started in Astana.