We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants

"It is my great pleasure to welcome all of you to the Astana International Forum. We are very happy to be with our friends and colleagues representing governments, diplomacy, business, and academia," the President said.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to special guests - President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, former Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon, heads of the UN system organizations and other distinguished participants.

“We are very hopeful for a fruitful exchange of views on global economic affairs, regional cooperation and other acute problems that emerge in the international agenda. We meet at a time of profound global uncertainty. It is tempting to describe this moment as a crossroad, as an inflection point in world affairs. But such formulas should be left for historians to fix. What matters now is how we respond. That choice lies with us – in the decisions we make and the values we uphold,” the Kazakh President said.

As it was reported the Astana International Forum 2025 themed “Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future” gathered participants from over 70 countries, including delegates, heads of companies, accompanying persons and over 100 foreign media representatives.