Astana International Forum 2025 kicks off in Kazakh capital

The Astana International Forum 2025 themed “Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future” gathered participants from over 70 countries, including delegates, heads of companies, accompanying persons and over 100 foreign media representatives.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Chairman Ban Ki-moon are expected to address the Forum.

The organizers say the guests have booked rooms in 37 major hotels. The occupancy rate of 4-star hotels from May 26 to May 31, 2025 varies from 50% to 90%, and 5-star hotels - from 90 to 100%. By the way, in the same period in 2024, 4-star hotel occupancy rate was at 30% to 60%, and 5-star hotels – from 50% to 60%.

It should be noted that, on average, business tourists spend 177 thousand tenge per day of stay in the city (accommodation, food, taxi, entertainment and shopping), and the average length of stay is 3 days.

The cumulative economic effect of the event for the capital and for entire country is estimated at more than 2.6 billion tenge.

Earlier it was reported that the Astana International Forum’s plenary session is to be broadcast live.